Team Hickam personnel check documentation for a pre-deployment line during Agile Reaper 24-1 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, April 4, 2024. The PDF line was part of an exercise called Agile Reaper, enabling troops to have their required documentation and equipment checked before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 Location: JBPHH, HI, US Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica