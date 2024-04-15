Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 1 of 9]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam personnel check documentation for a pre-deployment line during Agile Reaper 24-1 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, April 4, 2024. The PDF line was part of an exercise called Agile Reaper, enabling troops to have their required documentation and equipment checked before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8342238
    VIRIN: 240404-F-NW874-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Saipan
    3rd Wing
    15th Wing
    Exercise Agile Reaper

