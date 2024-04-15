Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival

Airman 1st Class Freddy Reynaga, Security Response Team, 647th Security Forces Squadron stands guard outside a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, North Mariana Islands, 6 April 2024. Approximately 250 personnel from three locations traveled to participate in training within an environment where they can operate at the level of stress that will increase responsiveness to natural disasters and other challenges to better support the Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

