Team Hickam personnel listen to the initial pre-deployment function line brief on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. The PDF line was part of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, enabling troops to have their required documentation and equipment checked before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:58 Photo ID: 8342241 VIRIN: 240404-F-NW874-1215 Resolution: 6911x4607 Size: 4.24 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.