Team Hickam personnel listen to the initial pre-deployment function line brief on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 4, 2024. The PDF line was part of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, enabling troops to have their required documentation and equipment checked before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 21:58
|Photo ID:
|8342241
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-NW874-1215
|Resolution:
|6911x4607
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT