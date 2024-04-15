Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival [Image 6 of 9]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Arrival

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    New arrivals deplane from a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 in Saipan, North Mariana Islands, 6 April, 2024). Approximately 250 personnel from three locations traveled to participate in training within an environment where they can operate at the level of stress that will increase responsiveness to natural disasters and other challenges to better support the Pacific. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:58
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
