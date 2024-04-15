Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 8 of 10]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    People take a group photo with Airmen during a community day event at Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 13, 2024. During the event participants explored three military aircraft and had the opportunity to talk to Airmen about their jobs and the capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8342226
    VIRIN: 240413-F-NW874-1346
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Saipan
    3rd Wing
    15th Wing
    Exercise Agile Reaper

