People take a group photo with Airmen during a community day event at Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 13, 2024. During the event participants explored three military aircraft and had the opportunity to talk to Airmen about their jobs and the capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8342226
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-NW874-1346
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
