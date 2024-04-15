Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 7 of 10]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Eric Oh, 766th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron contingency contracting officer, speaks to attendees during community day at Saipan, Northern Mariana Island, April 13, 2024. The event was held during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 and gave community members an opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the aircraft and their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

