An Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing speaks to people during a community day at Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands on April 13, 2024. The event was held during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 and gave community members an opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the aircraft and their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8342224
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-NW874-1312
|Resolution:
|4920x3273
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT