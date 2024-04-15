People attending a community day event hosted by the 15th Wing and 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing explore a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan, Northern Marianas, April 13, 2024. The event was held during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 and gave community members an opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the aircraft and their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8342223
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-NW874-1299
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
