Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 5 of 10]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    People attending a community day event hosted by the 15th Wing and 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing explore a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan, Northern Marianas, April 13, 2024. The event was held during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 and gave community members an opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the aircraft and their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8342223
    VIRIN: 240413-F-NW874-1299
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day
    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Saipan
    3rd Wing
    15th Wing
    Exercise Agile Reaper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT