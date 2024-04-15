Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

People attending a community day event explore a HC-130J Combat King II, at Saipan, Northern Marianas, April 13, 2024. Participants also had the chance to take photos with a static C-17 Globemaster III and a F-22 Raptor during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

