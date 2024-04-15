People attending a community day event explore a HC-130J Combat King II, at Saipan, Northern Marianas, April 13, 2024. Participants also had the chance to take photos with a static C-17 Globemaster III and a F-22 Raptor during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8342222
|VIRIN:
|240413-F-NW874-1294
|Resolution:
|5445x3623
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT