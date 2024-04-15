Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 2 of 10]

    Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Alex Blankenship, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, takes a photo with a kid during a community day at Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 13, 2024. Airmen during the event had the opportunity to speak and inspire participants to recruit the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:40
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    This work, Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Saipan
    3rd Wing
    15th Wing
    Exercise Agile Reaper

