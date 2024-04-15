Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1: Community Day

Airman 1st Class Alex Blankenship, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, takes a photo with a kid during a community day at Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, April 13, 2024. Airmen during the event had the opportunity to speak and inspire participants to recruit the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024