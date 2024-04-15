Combative with the Ravens

Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, team up with the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens to learn self-defense tactics at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Ravens are teams of specially trained security forces personnel dedicated to providing security for AMC aircraft transiting through high terrorist and criminal threat areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

