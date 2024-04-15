Combative with the Ravens

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, team up with the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens to learn combative skills at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. This training served as part of a greater initiative known as ‘Forging Warrior Hearts,’ which aims to ensure Airmen are ready physically and mentally to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

