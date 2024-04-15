U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven’s prepare to perform combative maneuvers during a training course at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Instructors skilled in several different fighting techniques expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging combative tactics with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 17:49
|Photo ID:
|8341871
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-CG010-1212
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combative with the Ravens [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
