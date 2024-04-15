Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, team up with the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens to learn combative skills at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Instructors expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging combative skills with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 17:49
    VIRIN: 240221-F-CG010-1156
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combative with the Ravens [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

