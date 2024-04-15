Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, team up with the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens to learn combative skills at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Instructors expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging combative skills with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 17:49 Photo ID: 8341864 VIRIN: 240221-F-CG010-1156 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.8 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combative with the Ravens [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.