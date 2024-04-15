Combative with the Ravens

Airmen assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven’s prepare to perform combative maneuvers during a training course at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. This training served as part of a greater initiative known as ‘Forging Warrior Hearts,’ which aims to ensure Airmen are ready physically and mentally to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

