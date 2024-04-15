Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, team up with the 628th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens to learn self-defense tactics at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2024. Instructors expand on the hand-to-hand combat skills crucial to the Security Forces mission, merging combative skills with elements of mindfulness, physical readiness, as well as honing the craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 17:49
|Photo ID:
|8341865
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-CG010-1132
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combative with the Ravens [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT