75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Logan Snider, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. Crew chiefs are responsible for the maintenance, repair and inspection of aircraft to ensure they are safe and ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

