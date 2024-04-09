Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa [Image 3 of 10]

    75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Evan Spotloe, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flight engineer, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8340420
    VIRIN: 240327-F-OP101-1089
    Resolution: 7958x5305
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa
    aircraft maintenance
    Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    Illinois ANG
    75th EAS
    Rogue

