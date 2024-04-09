75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts a pre-flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

