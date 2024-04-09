U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Evan Spotloe, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flight engineer, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and airdrop operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8340423 VIRIN: 240327-F-OP101-1032 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.04 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.