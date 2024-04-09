75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Evan Spotloe, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flight engineer, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and airdrop operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8340423
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-OP101-1032
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
