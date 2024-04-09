U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Sommers, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. The 75th EAS provides airlift support access across East Africa, increasing regional access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8340422 VIRIN: 240327-F-OP101-1046 Resolution: 7625x5083 Size: 3.16 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.