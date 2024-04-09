75th EAS maintainers enable air power across East Africa

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Evan Spotloe, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flight engineer, reviews a pre-flight inspection checklist on a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 27, 2024. The 75th EAS provides tactical airlift support to multiple units and operations in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

