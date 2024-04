U.S. Army 1st Lt. Collin Johnson, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, climbs across the rope to hit the Ranger tab on day 3 of the Best Ranger Competition, Fort Moore, Ga. April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 06:59 Photo ID: 8340252 VIRIN: 240414-A-NT242-5834 Resolution: 3972x2648 Size: 810.64 KB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.