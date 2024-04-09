U.S. Army Sgt. Coy Anderson, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, participates in the “Prusik Climb” event on day 3 of the Best Ranger Competition, Fort Moore, Ga. April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 06:59
|Photo ID:
|8340247
|VIRIN:
|240414-A-NT242-6528
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
