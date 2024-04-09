Best Ranger Competition 2024

U.S. Army 1st Lt. William Swofford, assigned to the 11th Airborne Infantry Division, climbs off an obstacle on the O-course on day 3 of the Best Ranger Competition, Fort Moore, Ga. April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

