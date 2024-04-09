Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 8 of 11]

    Best Ranger Competition 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Collin Feild, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reaches out to smack the Ranger tab in the combat water survival test on day 3 of the Best Ranger Competition, Fort Moore, Ga. April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8340253
    VIRIN: 240414-A-NT242-8713
    Resolution: 4359x6538
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RANGERS
    Best Ranger Competition
    INFANTRYWEEK
    BRC24

