    Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11]

    Best Ranger Competition 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Cpt. Nicholas Yancey and 1st Lt. Anthony Capobianco, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, hugs after completing the full Ranger Competition Fort Moore, Ga. April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 06:59
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    TAGS

    RANGERS
    Best Ranger Competition
    INFANTRYWEEK
    BRC24

