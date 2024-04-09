U.S. Army Cpt. Nicholas Yancey and 1st Lt. Anthony Capobianco, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, hugs after completing the full Ranger Competition Fort Moore, Ga. April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 06:59 Photo ID: 8340256 VIRIN: 240414-A-NT242-1302 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.4 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.