U.S. Army Warrant Officer Collin Feild and 1st Lt. Patrick Gorman, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) walk together after completing the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Moore, Ga., April 14, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 06:59 Photo ID: 8340250 VIRIN: 240414-A-NT242-8947 Resolution: 3761x5642 Size: 2.33 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.