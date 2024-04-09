PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke

Leadership of the Tinian spoke of Agile Reaper 24-1 prepare to greet leadership of Pacific Air Forces, Eleventh Air Force, Alaskan Command, and the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. The Department of the Air Force must reoptimize for Great Power Competition. It is crucial that the DAF identifies and makes the changes needed to ensure success in a world that continues to see unprecedented change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

