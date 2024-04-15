PACAF leadership, coalition, joint leaders visit Agile Reaper 24-1

Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Britten | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Biller, a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Britten | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Biller, a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider on SERE practices at the Tinian spoke at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. PACAF will enhance interoperability and integration between its systems, platforms, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – More than 20 distinguished visitors, including Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, gained insight and exposure to the activities of the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing at Andersen Air Force Base and forward operating stations known as spokes at Northwest Field, Andersen AFB, Guam, as well as Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024.



Other attendees included U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of 11th Air Force; Royal Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Eric Landry; U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander; U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of USCG Forces Micronesia, and the leaders of many other units across the Pacific.



Over the course of the visit, leaders were able to talk to Airmen from the 3rd AEW who tested and established tactics and procedures in pursuit of agile combat employment.



The U.S. Air Force is changing the way it organizes, trains, and equips Airmen for the first time in decades through ACE, and the 3rd AEW continues to lead the way regarding expeditious training of deployment, establishment, and redeployment of entire combat air power packages.



“This iteration of Agile Reaper is a testament to deliberately pushing the boundaries of what an Air Expeditionary Wing can achieve in combat scenarios,” said Schneider. “Exercises like Agile Reaper demonstrate that in the Pacific, our forces are agile, maneuverable, and lethal.”



After arriving at Tinian International Airport, the group saw the spoke operations, which was run by approximately 100 Airmen of different specialties, to receive, bed down, and launch military aircraft such as the 90th Fighter Squadron and 477th Fighter Group F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



“Our Airmen have exceeded expectations in ther ingenuity and resiliency over the course of this iteration of Agile Reaper,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd AEW commander. “We showcased what a fully operational deployable wing can do given the right resources and personnel.”



While the visitors looked on, the spoke exercised an expeditious launch of aircraft on the ground, taking mere minutes to get personnel notified and respond accordingly.



In ensuring all participants are acting according to as combat-representative roles as possible, Agile Reaper 24-1 facilitates increased readiness and performance in any future high0end fight. The 3rd AEW goal is to remain at the forefront of realistic employment of ACE to be effective and efficient as the Air Force moves away form hardened and entrenched physical and logistical structures of the past toward a more sustainable model where force packages are light and lean in personnel and cargo requirements.