    PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke [Image 4 of 6]

    PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Biller, a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider on SERE practices at the Tinian spoke at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. PACAF will enhance interoperability and integration between its systems, platforms, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 00:43
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

