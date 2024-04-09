PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, shakes hands with Tech. Sgt. Derek Tankersley, an airport liaison assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at 4 disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

