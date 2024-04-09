U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, is greeted by the Tinian spoke commander, right, during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. PACAF will enhance interoperability and integration between its systems, platforms, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 00:43
|Photo ID:
|8339094
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-KB004-1024
|Resolution:
|5408x3605
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
