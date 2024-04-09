Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke [Image 1 of 6]

    PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Bocanegra, a landing zone safety officer assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, surveys the flight line during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at 4 disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 00:43
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

