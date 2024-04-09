U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Bocanegra, a landing zone safety officer assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, surveys the flight line during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at 4 disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 00:43
|Photo ID:
|8339090
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-KB004-1376
|Resolution:
|7564x5043
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
