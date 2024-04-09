PACAF and 3rd AEW Leadership Visit and Tour Tinian ACE Spoke

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Bocanegra, a landing zone safety officer assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, surveys the flight line during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 12, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at 4 disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

