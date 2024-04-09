U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, directs Marines before the Ace of Base event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 11, 2024. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and is open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, camaraderie, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a thousand-meter row and assault bike, followed by a sprint. Shoop is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 03:12 Photo ID: 8336037 VIRIN: 240411-M-JN598-5553 Resolution: 6001x4001 Size: 14.18 MB Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base! [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.