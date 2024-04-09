MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alex Gabriel Rosario Martinez, an administrative specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, rows during an Ace of Base event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, April 11, 2024. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and is open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, camaraderie, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a thousand-meter row and assault bike, followed by a sprint. Rosario Martinez is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

