Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base! [Image 6 of 10]

    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, compete in the Ace of Base event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 11, 2024. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and is open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, camaraderie, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a thousand-meter row and assault bike, followed by a sprint. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 03:12
    Photo ID: 8336038
    VIRIN: 240411-M-JN598-7658
    Resolution: 5646x3764
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base! [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!
    MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    competition
    Champs
    MAG12
    HIIT
    lose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT