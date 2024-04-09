MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Hugh McShane, left, the logistics officer for Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, and 1st Sgt. Steven Okun, the company first sergeant of MAG-12, pose with the Ace of Base belt after winning the Ace of Base event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, April 11, 2024. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and is open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, camaraderie, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a thousand-meter row and assault bike, followed by a sprint. Okun is a native of Illinois. McShane is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

