U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, compete in the Ace of Base event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 11, 2024. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and is open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, camaraderie, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a thousand-meter row and assault bike, followed by a sprint. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 03:13 Photo ID: 8336039 VIRIN: 240411-M-JN598-8383 Resolution: 6614x4409 Size: 17.93 MB Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base! [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.