MAG-12 HQ Wins Ace of Base!

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dane Schielke, an explosive ordnance disposal officer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, sprints on an assault bike during an Ace of Base event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, April 11, 2024. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and is open to all tenant units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, camaraderie, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a thousand-meter row and assault bike, followed by a sprint. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

