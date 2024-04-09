Large flying exercise over the Pacific

An F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, departs after receiving aerial refueling during a large force exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. The rotational presence of advanced fighter aircraft in the keystone of the pacific enables the 18th Wing to practice large-scale exercises to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|04.10.2024
|04.11.2024 01:47
|8333760
|240410-F-PW483-1010
|3981x2654
|3.77 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|1
