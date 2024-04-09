Large flying exercise over the Pacific

An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 19th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii, approaches a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling during a large force exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities are vital for sustaining long range counter air operations in defense of the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

