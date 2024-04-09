Large flying exercise over the Pacific

F-22A Raptors assigned to the 19th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii, fly alongside a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a large force exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. The rotational presence of advanced fighter aircraft in the keystone of the pacific enables the 18th Wing to practice large-scale exercises to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

