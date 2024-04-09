Large flying exercise over the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Travis Epp, 909th Air Refueling Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrik Sestak, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, conduct pre-flight checks prior to an elephant walk and large force exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The 909th ARS is the Pacific Air Force's lead force for air refueling U.S. and allied aircraft during all contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

