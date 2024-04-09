Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large flying exercise over the Pacific [Image 3 of 12]

    Large flying exercise over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Travis Epp, 909th Air Refueling Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrik Sestak, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, conduct pre-flight checks prior to an elephant walk and large force exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The 909th ARS is the Pacific Air Force's lead force for air refueling U.S. and allied aircraft during all contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    F-22A Raptor
    Large Force Exercise
    INDOPACOM
    F-35A Lightnng II

