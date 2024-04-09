Large flying exercise over the Pacific

An F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies alongside a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a large force exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. The exercise incorporated fourth and fifth generation aircraft in advanced aerial combat and provided a platform for enhanced cooperation between home station and rotational fighter units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 01:47 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP