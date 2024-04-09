Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Large flying exercise over the Pacific [Image 9 of 12]

    Large flying exercise over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing

    An F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flies alongside a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a large force exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. The exercise incorporated fourth and fifth generation aircraft in advanced aerial combat and provided a platform for enhanced cooperation between home station and rotational fighter units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    This work, Large flying exercise over the Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    F-22A Raptor
    Large Force Exercise
    INDOPACOM
    F-35A Lightnng II

