Large flying exercise over the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman McKenna Monnolly, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers aerial refueling during a large force exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2024. Aerial refueling capabilities are vital for sustaining long range counter air operations in defense of the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

