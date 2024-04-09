Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving [Image 4 of 4]

    20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 11, 2024. Keeping Team Shaw postured for mission requirements is a priority for 20th LRS Airmen that aligns with higher Air Force initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024
    VIRIN: 240311-F-QY889-1003
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
