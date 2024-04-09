U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, reviews a document at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 14, 2024. Coordinating massive aviation movements requires plans from multiple units, and seamlessly executing this task requires attention to detail ensuring all mission requirements are accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8332549
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-QY889-1004
|Resolution:
|4253x2833
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT