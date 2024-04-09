Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving [Image 1 of 4]

    20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, reviews a document at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 14, 2024. Coordinating massive aviation movements requires plans from multiple units, and seamlessly executing this task requires attention to detail ensuring all mission requirements are accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8332549
    VIRIN: 240314-F-QY889-1004
    Resolution: 4253x2833
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
