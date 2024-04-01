20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron keep Team Shaw deployment ready by sustaining mission-ready requirements.



The U.S. Air Force’s big push towards the Air Force Force Generation Model will ensure Airmen are prepared to fulfill operational requirements stateside and overseas at a moment’s notice. Both Airmen and equipment are crucial to operational success, so logistics planning Airmen coordinate swift and safe launch and retrieval of all assets.



“We see our wing, group, and squadron commanders stressing readiness so much because if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready,” said Staff Sgt. Erin Smith, 20th LRS logistics planning training non-commissioned officer in charge.



The AFFORGEN cycle is to commit, prepare, reset and certify, and logistics planning Airmen play a large part in aligning the wing to meet these mission objectives. LRS personnel disseminate information to units across the wing early, ensuring taskers needed for temporary duties and deployments can be completed in advance. Airmen in their deployment cycle can be summoned at a moment's notice, so by meeting departure timelines Team Shaw can continue to provide the nation's defense.



“Anything that moves outside this base we have a hand in,” said Airman 1st Class Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez, 20th LRS logistics planner. “We plan ahead to get it out the door as soon as possible.”



Preparation and certification go hand in hand. Exercises like Iron Hand, Ready Eagle and Bamboo Eagle allow Team Shaw to practice how they’ll play downrange. Whether the application is local or geographically separated, making sure all essential parties are there requires copious planning. Once mandatory items are inventoried, 20th LRS Airmen coordinate with neighboring bases to schedule deliveries, strengthening interoperability within the force. Once the training mission objectives are executed, data from those trainings are used to build after action reports. Successfully executing exercises keeps the wing in line with mission standards.



“From a mission planning aspect we keep units across the base accountable for their responsibilities and we’re also the main resource for accurate relevant information,” said Airman 1st Class Jason Yuen, 20th LRS logistics planner. “We are the focal point for all operations across the wing.”



When the mission requires Team Shaw to operate downrange, 20th LRS Airmen have the skills to expedite the process. 24-hour operations guarantee no stone is left unturned when planning massive movements. Safely and efficiently delivering operations overseas is a priority for 20th LRS Airmen and posturing for operations to return home after executing the mission is a full circle responsibility.



“Planning and executing from one location to another and then back successfully is a great feeling,” said Rodriguez Rodriguez. “Seeing it happen and knowing that I had a hand in it is my favorite part of the job.”



Logistics planning Airmen recently implemented new processes allowing Team Shaw to be postured for mission requirements, such as a paperless cargo transport system that makes it easier to account for inventory, expediting the time that cargo recovery teams can verify that everything arrived intact. By expediting a process that used to take several hours to a single hour, the personnel deployment function process enables Airmen to depart to execute the mission quicker.



“Streamlining and implementing new processes to align with the wing allows us to get out the door as soon as possible when we get the call,” said Smith.



Readiness is how the U.S. Air Force sustains superiority over near-peer adversaries. Being proactive when completing mission critical requirements ensures the ability to be ready at a moment's notice, allowing the 20th Fighter Wing to continue to play a critical role in the nation's defense.

