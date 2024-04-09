U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason Yuen, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, confirms meeting attendance at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 14, 2024. Large operations require participation from multiple units across the wing. Yuen and his wingmen are responsible for facilitating assembly conversations to ensure operations meet mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8332551
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-QY889-1011
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving
